Winemakers warming to reality of climate change, but issue is sensitive

More Videos 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause 0:51 Five things to know about Medica 2:09 Service dog helps partially paralyzed man walk and balance 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 0:35 Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 3:01 Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos 0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 2:36 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com