‘It’s okay to cry.’ A video captures a new dad consoling his son at a doctor’s visit

More Videos 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause 0:51 Five things to know about Medica 2:01 Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 2:09 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State 1:26 Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:35 KU’s Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk on blowout win 2:35 Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 1:44 ‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris 1:04 Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. courtesy: Antwon Lee

Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. courtesy: Antwon Lee