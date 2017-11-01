‘It’s okay to cry.’ A video captures a new dad consoling his son at a doctor’s visit

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween 2:01

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State 2:09

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

KU’s Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk on blowout win 1:35

KU’s Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk on blowout win

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris 1:44

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos 1:04

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos

  • Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

    Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts.

Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. courtesy: Antwon Lee
Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts. courtesy: Antwon Lee

National

‘It’s okay to cry.’ A video captures a new dad consoling his son at a doctor’s visit

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 01, 2017 12:50 PM

Antwon Lee had no idea he was about to become a viral example of fatherhood when he gave his two-month-old son a pep talk during a visit to the doctor.

“Stay strong,” Antwon tells his son, Debias, as he holds the infant during a checkup.

“Now you’re going to get a shot,” he tells the infant. “You’re going to be good. I know you’re going to cry. It’s okay to cry.”

“I feel your pain,” he says, holding his son’s hand as Debias begins to cry while the shot’s administered. “I know, I know.”

Antwon cradles Debias until he calms down and they prepare to leave. Antwon told Fox8 that his own father had died earlier that day.

The Facebook video of Antwon and Debias, posted Thursday, has had 14 million views and 199,000 likes, along with tens of thousands of comments and shares by Wednesday morning. The video also sparked stories on “Good Morning America” and other outlets.

“I really appreciate all the love everyone has shown with the video of Debias,” Antwon wrote in a later Facebook post. “Thank y’all for the likes and shares.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween 2:01

Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State 2:09

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

KU’s Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk on blowout win 1:35

KU’s Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman, Svi Mykhailiuk on blowout win

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris 1:44

‘She met the wrong people,’ says mother of missing Liberty teen Desirea Ferris

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos 1:04

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video