They used a poop-covered toothbrush, thorny switch and shock collar to punish kids, cops say

A Texas couple is charged with injury to a child after they allegedly beat their children with a thorny switch, smeared cat feces on the kids’ faces and brushed a 5-year-old’s teeth with a poop-covered toothbrush until she bled, police say.
A police investigation into the alleged abuse began on Sept. 19, when the 5-year-old girl leaned over to grab a box of crayons at school and her teacher noticed bruises covering her lower back, The Dallas Morning News reported.
At first the young girl told the school nurse she didn’t know where the injuries came from, before saying she fell on the playground, according to BuzzFeed News.
But later, she and her 10-year-old sister told a member of the Bexar County Sheriff’s office their father, 32-year-old James Chalkley, often spanked them as punishment, BuzzFeed reported.
The 5-year-old was found with bruises on her arms and legs in multiple stages of healing, according to KSAT12. Child Protective Services then took the two young girls and their 3-year-old brother from the home of Chalkley and their stepmother, Cheyanne Chalkley, 22.
Since then, with the help of medical exams and interviews with officials and the children’s foster parents, more information has come out about the alleged horrific abuse.
James Chalkley allegedly thrusted his 10-year-old daughter’s head into a wall as Cheyanne Chalkley struck her with a thorny switch, according to News 4 San Antonio.
An affidavit alleges that Cheyanne Chalkley, when asked by James Chalkley if he was too tough in disciplining his children, said she would hit the girls even more if they were biologically related to her, The Dallas Morning News reported.
The girls also allegedly told their foster parents that James Chalkley — after finding cat poop in a closet — smeared the “wet diarrhea” on his daughters’ faces and vigorously brushed his 5-year-old’s teeth with a feces-tainted toothbrush until she started bleeding, according to My San Antonio.
The father allegedly thought the children intentionally didn’t clean up the poop, so he put it on their faces as punishment before letting them shower, My San Antonio reported.
The 5-year-old girl also said her father forced her to wear a shock collar on her back, arms and legs, leaving her skin riddled with green marks, according to My San Antonio.
She said the collars, which were the same ones used on dogs, “hurt more” than spanking, KHOU reported.
Both James and Cheyanne Chalkley are in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, BuzzFeed reported.
