He sent his ex-girlfriend 144 ‘nasty’ texts. Judge orders him to say 144 nice things.

More Videos

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

Pause
Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 0:51

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

  • Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage

    Olivia Renaud, performing in Hilton Head Island Elementary School's production of James and the Giant Peach, took a tumble off stage but came back to finish the show.

Olivia Renaud, performing in Hilton Head Island Elementary School's production of James and the Giant Peach, took a tumble off stage but came back to finish the show. Submitted/Staff video
Olivia Renaud, performing in Hilton Head Island Elementary School's production of James and the Giant Peach, took a tumble off stage but came back to finish the show. Submitted/Staff video

National

He sent his ex-girlfriend 144 ‘nasty’ texts. Judge orders him to say 144 nice things.

October 30, 2017 9:27 AM

WAILUKU, Hawaii

A judge on the Hawaiian island of Maui has handed down an unorthodox sentence to a man who pleaded no contest to violating a protection order preventing him from contacting his ex-girlfriend.

Judge Rhonda Loo ordered Daren Young on Friday to write 144 compliments about his ex-girlfriend, in response to the 144 “nasty” text messages and calls that he is accused of sending her.

“For every nasty thing you said about her, you’re going to say a nice thing,” Loo told Young. “No repeating words.”

Young, 30, received time served for spending 157 days in jail before being sentenced, the Maui News reported . Besides being told to pay the compliments, he also received two years of probation, $2,400 in fines and 200 hours of community service.

“It’s so childish to think a grown man can be so thumb-happy,” Loo said.

Young told Loo he will not reach out to the ex-girlfriend again and is moving forward with his life.

She sought the protection order, which was issued Feb. 22. He was ordered not to contact her, including by phone.

But two months later, Young called and texted her 144 times within a three-hour period, police said.

“I don’t know whether I should cut off your fingers or take away your phone to get you to stop texting,” Loo told Young. “You probably shouldn’t get a phone, period. I hope she changed her number.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

Pause
Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown 0:51

High school senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard rushing touchdown

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video