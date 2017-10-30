Why people are so angry at Kevin Spacey after ‘coming out’ on Twitter

House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey announced he was gay on Twitter Sunday in the same tweet where he issued an apology to the actor accusing him of sexual assault more than 30 years ago.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance on him when he was 14, as reported by Buzzfeed News Sunday. Spacey was 26 at the time, according to Buzzfeed News.

Spacey issued an apology on Twitter Sunday, stating that he doesn’t remember the alleged encounter over 30 years ago.

“But if I did behave in the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology, for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted.

He went on to say that he’s had relationships with both men and women but is “now living his life as a gay man.” Spacey has publicly dropped hints that he was gay, like at the 2017 Tony Awards, but never admitted it before Sunday evening.

People on Twitter, including several celebrities, immediately fired back at Spacey’s apology.

It took 58 years for Kevin Spacey to cash in his gay out of jail free card. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 30, 2017

The people: "Ey kevin spacey did you try rape a 14 year old?"







Kevin: "dont rember that. I'm gay now yeno"







The people: "no worries then" pic.twitter.com/xkooLozo2B — Tom Keegan (@TomKeegan3) October 30, 2017

Many questioned how Spacey doesn’t remember the incident, but remembers being drunk.

"being drunk" is often used as an excuse for not remembering deviant behavior — Elizaeverafter (@Elizaeverafter) October 30, 2017

Mostly, he received backlash for coupling his apology with his “coming out” announcement and “throwing the gay community under the bus.”

I'm not interested in Kevin Spacey being gay. I'm curious as to why we're conflating sexuality w/ the molestation of a minor. Stay on topic — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 30, 2017

No, Kevin Spacey. You don't get to use your sexuality as a distraction from sexual assault.







You just threw the gay community under the bus. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2017

Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD, spoke out against Spacey’s announcement on Twitter Monday morning saying, “This isn't a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances.”