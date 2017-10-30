National

Google will ‘drop everything’ -- to fix the cheese on this hamburger emoji

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 6:58 AM

Google has a lot going on right now. The company is launching its flagship Pixel 2 smart phone, teaching supercomputers how to play board games, developing self-driving cars, delivering Wi-Fi from weather balloons - and doing all the other Google stuff, like running YouTube and Gmail and Search.

But Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has promised to drop everything Monday to address a major issue: the cheese in Google’s hamburger emoji is in a weird place.

The debate started when media consultant Thomas Baekdal tweeted that “we need to have a discussion” about the difference between how the ingredients are arranged in Apple’s and Google’s emoji versions of a hamburger. Apple places the cheese directly on top of the meat patty, while Google’s slice is way at the bottom, resting on the bun.

The tweet was retweeted nearly 17,000 times and sparked a sort of existential crisis on the internet as people struggled to agree on what the ideal burger would look like. Does the cheese always go on top of the patty, to make sure it gets a nice melt? Or maybe it goes under the patty, but above the lettuce? Should there even be lettuce? So wait, where does the tomato go?

Commenters tagged top chefs and food scientists and pulled up images of other hamburger emojis from other companies. Still, the debate raged. Technology journalist and designer Glenn Fleishman posted a poll, trying to find a definitive answer in all the madness. Most people agreed with Apple’s version of the burger.

Eventually, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai stepped in, and declared that would “drop everything else we are doing and address (this).”

As of Monday morning, the controversy is still boiling, with about 1,600 comments under Pichai’s tweet all trying to advise him on how to make (draw?) the perfect hamburger. Pichai said it would be fixed “if folks can agree on the correct way to do this.” That task may be too much for the internet to handle.

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

  • SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

    The same people who brought you the doughnut burger have something new

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

The same people who brought you the doughnut burger have something new

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient 2:28

Nashville nurse sings to dying patient

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 2:36

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:30

Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video