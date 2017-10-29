Video captures an inmate brutally beating her for 43 seconds. Why didn’t anyone help?

More Videos 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up Pause 2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mph car chase 1:30 Buying concert tickets online in KC is complicated. Here are some tips 1:40 Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 4:23 Drew Lock pleased to get his first college career road win 0:56 How many steps does it take to get around KCI and other similar airports? 1:13 Tour three airports in a minute 1:22 Travelers say convenient KCI 'dump' gives bad impression of Kansas City 1:29 How KCI and its proposed rebuild compare to other airports Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prison officer released video of beating, then 3 others were killed Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons

