Those aren’t kidney stones, doctor tells woman unaware she’s 9-months pregnant

To call this pregnancy a surprise would be quite the understatement.
Beth Clay, a 45-year-old Venice, Calif. woman, went to the emergency room earlier in October because she had debilitating pain in her stomach area, according to KTLA.
But doctors told her that wasn’t the problem at all. Instead, doctors informed the mother of two that her third child was on the way — and soon. Shortly afterward, KTLA reports, Clay gave birth to a baby boy named Liam.
“We’re living proof,” said her husband, Scott Clay, that it’s possible to go through a pregnancy without realizing it.
Still, the situation is incredibly rare: Only one in 7,225 women go into labor with an unknown pregnancy, according to a Serbian study published in 2010. But some of those women may have suspected pregnancy but concealed it from friends and family. Others, meanwhile, either don’t notice or subconsciously ignore the symptoms.
“This is an extreme situation, and a very rare situation, because it is pretty hard to miss all of the signs of pregnancy,” Dr. Patricia Devine, director of labor and delivery at Columbia University Medical Center, told CNN, referring to an unrelated case. “Sometimes you doubt that they were completely unaware. Other times, it’s completely plausible.”
The surprised mother, for her part, said she feel any kicking at all.
“Thought I was in menopause for the last year,” Clay wrote on Facebook. “Never felt movement.”
How did Clay not notice the pregnancy?
“The doctor feels sure that he was behind everything,” Clay told KTLA. “Behind my kidneys, behind my liver.
Pictures of Clay before she went into labor demonstrate that it wasn’t at all apparent she was pregnant — let alone nine months along.
“Didn’t see anything,” one of her friends commented on Facebook, just as surprised about the pregnancy as the new mother.
“I didn't see anything either,” Clay responded. “I thought I had a kidney stone. I had even lost 20lbs over the last 6 months.”
Another friend wrote that Clay’s less-than-expected bundle of joy proved once and for all that it’s possible to be pregnant and not realize it.
“I used to watch that show ‘I Didn’t Know I was Pregnant,’ ” the friend wrote. “I found it so hard to believe! Here I know someone in real life now.”
