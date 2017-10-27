An edible marijuana candy bar at a medical marijuana dispensary in Denver. Law enforcement agencies are warning parents about the possibility of kids receiving marijuana-laced edibles once again this year.
An edible marijuana candy bar at a medical marijuana dispensary in Denver. Law enforcement agencies are warning parents about the possibility of kids receiving marijuana-laced edibles once again this year. Ed Andrieski Associated Press
An edible marijuana candy bar at a medical marijuana dispensary in Denver. Law enforcement agencies are warning parents about the possibility of kids receiving marijuana-laced edibles once again this year. Ed Andrieski Associated Press

National

Cops warn parents of weed edibles this Halloween. ‘But that’s my stash,’ stoners say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 27, 2017 2:41 PM

It’s Halloween again. And marijuana, in both its medical and recreational forms, continues its slow creep of increasing legality across the 50 states.

That means it’s time for the yearly warning from law enforcement to parents that marijuana-laced edibles could make their way into their kids’ trick-or-treat loot.

This year it comes in the form of a widely circulated warning from the New Jersey Attorney General’s office that’s been shared all over the country, from Philadelphia to Austin.

Last year it was the Florida Sheriff’s Association, among others, who put out the warning call, according to the Bradenton Herald. In 2014, the first Halloween that Colorado celebrated with legal marijuana, it was a group called SMART Colorado, according to USA Today.

It’s a scary thought for parents, for sure. One of the problems with stoking that fear, though, is that there is little to no evidence, according to Vox, of someone giving a trick-or-treater, either mistakenly or with malice, a weed edible in place of candy.

Now more and more are calling out these yearly warnings as scare tactics, according to the Los Angeles Times.

What about those who live this issue on a daily basis? What are they saying?

It appears, according to the following social media comments in response to the weed-edible warning, that giving away edibles, even one at a time, is cost prohibitive – not to mention unethical.

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 3:37

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

  • Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

    In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com.

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

In January 2018, state and local authorities will begin issuing licenses for the sale of legal recreational marijuana. But what do you need to know before you rush to the dispensary? Information courtesy of Ballotpedia.com.

Video produced by Emily Zentner/The Sacramento Bee

Related stories from Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 3:37

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 21:31

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the one tackle he has made on Jamaal Charles

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video