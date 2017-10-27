'He was a good driver': 10-year-old leads police on an hour-long, 100 mph car chase

More Videos 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 3:21 Sea Horse Fountain at Meyer Circle rededicated after nearly a million dollars was raised for renovations 1:08 Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 0:31 Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:38 How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

10-year-old boy leads police on 100 mph car chase A 10-year-old Cleveland boy on stole his family's car for the second time in a month, leading to a 100 mph chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The pursuit lasted over 50 miles and involved a dozen police and state cruisers. A 10-year-old Cleveland boy on stole his family's car for the second time in a month, leading to a 100 mph chase with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday, October 26, 2017. The pursuit lasted over 50 miles and involved a dozen police and state cruisers. Ohio State Highway Patrol

