Her daughter recited bible verses wrong — so she beat and choked her, cops say

A Pennsylvania mom has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after police say she brutally beat her daughter for incorrectly reciting Bible verses, then choked her on the floor while threatening to kill her, Fox 43 reported.
Rhonda Shoffner, 41, was first arrested in March after the 13-year-old’s father drove her to the police station and told them what her mother had done.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Penn Live and other local outlets, Shoffner, who had reportedly been drunk for three days, told her daughter to call family members. When they didn’t answer the phone calls, Shoffner ordered her daughter to her knees. Her daughter knew this meant she was going to be beaten, police said in the report, and so she pleaded with her mother, “Please don’t hit me, I don’t want to get on my knees.”
She eventually complied and Shoffner began quoting Bible verses for the girl to repeat.
According to police, Shoffner asked her daughter, “What did God tell the man to do with his son? God told the man to kill his son.” She asked her daughter to repeat.
“God said to forgive his son,” she replied, before the mother slammed her head into the wall, the complaint alleged. Every time her daughter got a verse wrong, she grabbed her by the hair and slammed her into the wall, the police complaint said. She did so at least five times, and also kicked the girl in the stomach and head, reported the Middletown Press and Journal.
The complaint said the mother told the girl to lie on the ground, then declared that she was going to kill her. She began choking her daughter, who attempted to fight her off, but Shoffner bit her daughter’s arm and shoulder, police say, before eventually getting up and telling the girl to “just leave and don’t ever come back.”
The daughter called her father, who picked her up and took her to the police, reported Fox 43.
Police arrested Shoffner and charged her with aggravated assault of a minor and other charges, reported the Press and Journal. Shoffner was on probation for a DUI at the time, Middletown Interim Police Chief George Mouchette told the paper.
She pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, child endangerment and making terroristic threats and was sentenced to up to five years in prison, reported Fox 43.
“This was an extremely scary situation for this young victim to have to endure. Fortunately she is doing well now and is in a safe place,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Seán M. McCormack told Penn Live.
