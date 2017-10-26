JFK files: FBI, Secret Service investigated North Carolinians as potential threats

Three North Carolinians appeared among the JFK files released on Thursday after being investigated by the FBI or Secret Service as potential threats to presidents and other public figures.
Part of the remaining classified records related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy became public Thursday and they included three North Carolinians who were listed among hundreds of others documented and gathered together as part of the Secret Service Protective Research cases from March-December 1963.
The individuals were listed as possible threats to those under Secret Service protection, including President Kennedy. Most were cleared and determined not to be substantial threats.
Doyle Allen Hicks, of Morganton, N.C., visited the White House on Sept. 26, 1963, according to the documents. At noon that day, Hicks allegedly returned to the White House with a truck and “rammed through” the northwest gate. He “demanded to see (the president) about communists taking over N.C.” but was otherwise “friendly” in regard to the president.
The documents describe Hicks as “paranoid-schizo.” He was interviewed by Secret Service on Nov. 13, 1967 and subsequent times in which he “showed no interest in the president.” By 1969, Secret Service determined he was of no further “protective interest.”
Edwin S. Bosch, of Fort Bragg, stated while incarcerated for being absent without leave (AWOL) from the U.S. Army on Nov. 22, 1963, that “JFK got what he deserved,” according to the documents.
Secret Service interviewed Bosch after being contacted by the Army. Bosch “denied the statement and claimed to be friendly toward JFK and LBJ,” the documents said.
William Samuel Dunlap, of Charlotte, wrote letters to Robert F. Kennedy, J. Edgar Hoover and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1963-1965. Dunlap felt “mistreated by whites and the draft board,” according to the documents.
Dunlap was reported to the Secret Service on Nov. 1, 1963 and was interviewed in 1965 and on Jan. 10, 1966. He appeared “psychotic,” the documents said.
