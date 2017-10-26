Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

More Videos 0:36 Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting Pause 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:13 Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat 2:08 How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community 1:14 Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 1:51 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage

The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage