Screenshot of Clemson student government live stream
Screenshot of Clemson student government live stream
Screenshot of Clemson student government live stream

National

He's VP of the student senate. But that might change after he sat for the pledge.

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 8:58 AM

CLEMSON, SC

Clemson University’s student Senate voted Monday to impeach the student government’s vice president, who recently refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Student senators voted 40-18 to impeach Vice President Jaren Stewart. Stewart was out of town Monday at a conference in Washington, D.C., the Anderson Independent Mail reports.

An impeachment trial for Stewart will be set for a later date. If successful, Stewart will be removed from office.

Student Sen. Miller Hoffman, who introduced the impeachment resolution, said his motion was made because of misconduct allegations against Stewart, dating from his time as a resident assistant in a dormitory, the Clemson Tiger reports.

Hoffman denied his motion was motivated by Stewart’s pledge protest or race. Stewart is black. Hoffman is white.

“Such a narrative is without evidence and completely untrue,” Hoffman said.

Stewart and other students sat through the Pledge of Allegiance at a Sept. 25 student government meeting – a protest that was continued at Monday’s meeting by others. In September, Stewart said students sat through the pledge in solidarity with NFL players protesting police brutality and racial oppression.

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat 1:13

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says 2:20

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 1:14

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

Remembering some of Jamaal Charles' amazing marks with the Chiefs 1:01

Remembering some of Jamaal Charles' amazing marks with the Chiefs

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Eric Garland/McClatchy

Hoffman introduced a similar impeachment resolution against Stewart at the Senate’s Oct. 9 meeting. That motion also passed, but the Senate president ruled the motion didn’t win the required two-thirds vote. That ruling later was found to be in error, leading to Monday’s revote.

Other senators objected to the revote because Stewart was absent, as were the student body president and attorney general. They argued Stewart should be able to question the impeachment accusations before the vote.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

Pause
Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat 1:13

Body cam video shows parents passed out with baby in backseat

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says 2:20

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 1:14

Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

Remembering some of Jamaal Charles' amazing marks with the Chiefs 1:01

Remembering some of Jamaal Charles' amazing marks with the Chiefs

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

  • Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

    Houston police are searching for the suspects seen on this video. This surveillance video shows the moment they fired multiple gunshots -- killing a man and injuring another -- and then carjacked a woman with her baby niece at gunpoint.

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

View More Video