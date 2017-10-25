Halloween is a peak time for your pet to get food poisoning. Here’s how to avoid it.

More pets get food poisoning the week of Halloween than any other time of year, and chocolate is a top offender.
Food poisoning among animals is 32 percent more likely during Halloween week than any other time of the year. But it’s not just candy to look out for, according to pet insurance company Petplan – costumes and creepy decor can also cause health issues.
Food poisoning
Most pet parents know the theobromine in chocolate is a threat to pets, but not all realize the candy can affect pets in different ways. The type of chocolate, how much a pet eats and the pet’s weight are all factors in how severely toxic candy can be.
To calculate your pet’s risk: multiply the ounces ingested by the milligrams of theobromine per ounce (which is based on the type of chocolate) and divide that number by the pet’s weight. The closer the resulting number is to 20, the worse the toxic effects will be.
Milligrams of theobromine per ounce of chocolate:
▪ Baker’s chocolate: 450 mg
▪ Dark chocolate: 160 mg
▪ Milk chocolate: 64 mg
▪ White chocolate: 1 mg
According to the ASPCA, ingesting chocolate can cause vomiting and diarrhea, panting, excessive thirst and urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures and even death.
A toxic level of theobromine is about 15 mg or more per pound your pet weighs. Get to the vet or emergency clinic immediately, if this is the case.
Large amounts of sugar and dairy can cause vomiting and diarrhea and hyperactivity or lethargy can both occur. If symptoms become serious or persistent, get to the vet.
Other foods your pet should avoid, according to the ASPCA, include nuts, raisins and grapes.
The Humane Society’s list of foods dangerous to pets adds gum and candy with the sweetener Xylitol. And keep your pet away from any booze.
Food poisoning trips to the vet can cost an average of $830, according to Petplan.
Foreign object ingestion
When dressing your pet in a costume, make sure it fits properly, is comfortable, and doesn’t have any pieces that can be chewed off, the American Veterinary Medical Association recommends.
If it’s warm outside, be careful when considering a costume, since pets can overheat and become dehydrated, PetPlan says.
Foreign object ingestions are consistently in the top 10 claims submitted to Petplan each year and cost an average of $1,872 to treat.
Decorations
Cobwebs, skeletons and scary noises make for good Halloween ambiance, but can be a problem for pets.
“Avoid using decorations that move or make noise, and think twice before putting up human-like figures that can intimidate pets,” said Jennifer Maniet, Petplan staff veterinarian. “The hustle and bustle of doorbells ringing and strangers approaching can be frightening enough for some furry friends—adding to the anxiety with alarming adornments will only make their fear worse.”
If you’re going to take your pet trick-or-treating, make sure it’s on a leash, has a collar and proper identification, APCA recommends. It’s all to easy for your pet get spooked and try to bolt.
Anxiety-related issues cost an average of $394 to treat, while ailments stemming from an anxious moment can result in fractures ($1,175), bite wounds from other pets ($947) and lacerations/cuts ($641), among others.
