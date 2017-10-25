Danny Howard Silvers, 68, of Cedar Hill, fatally shot his neighbor Monday night, police say.
He said neighbors sprayed water on his car. He killed 1 and injured 2, police say

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 2:57 PM

CEDAR HILL, Texas

A 68-year-old man fatally shot one of his neighbors and critically wounded two others after complaining that they sprayed water on his vehicle, police said.

Danny Howard Silvers faces a murder charge in the killing of Jeri Lee Edwards, 60, in Cedar Hill on Monday night. The two other victims remained hospitalized Tuesday, according to a police news release.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Halifax Court.

Earlier in the evening, about 6:15 p.m., Silvers had called police to report “that his neighbors were drinking and yelling at him,” the news release said.

Silvers and his neighbors, according to officers, had gotten into an argument after the neighbors sprayed water on Silvers’ vehicle. The officers gave advice to Silvers and his neighbors about how to prevent the issue from happening again and then left the scene, the news release said.

Other neighbors witnessed the argument.

Silvers “was just saying it was going to escalate,” Tyra Gray, a neighbor, told WFAA.

Silvers had called police before to complain about property and “quality of life related issues,” the police news release said.

He previously has been charged with driving while intoxicated and deadly conduct, WFAA reported.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

