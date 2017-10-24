It looked like a suicide attempt. But a suspicious will suggested something else, police say

It looked like an attempted suicide — at first, that is.
When police arrived at the hotel room on June 24, they found 55-year-old Karma Saltern unconscious, her breath shallow, according to KSL. A pill crusher, crushed white powder and some syringes without needles were littered around her. On the bathroom door was a wedding dress, wrapped up like dry-cleaning, according to the Idaho State Journal.
Her two dogs were dead in the room, according to a police report reviewed by the Salt Lake Tribune, and there was dog medication at the scene as well.
Police had been called to the hotel by Teresa Clark, 36, who said she had discovered her friend, Saltern, in the room unresponsive, according to KSL.
But when police looked closer, what they assumed was a suicide started to look a lot more like attempted murder, they said — and in charging documents, prosecutors say it was one of three instances of Clark encouraging Saltern to commit suicide so she could inherit her belongings.
The first alleged murder attempt was when police say Clark tried to buy a gun for Saltern earlier in June, according to the Tribune. The third alleged murder attempt came later, when cops say they caught Clark promising to help Saltern try to kill herself again after the failed June 24 attempt.
The mystery began to unravel, prosecutors say, because of documents in the hotel room that raised suspicions: a living will and a power-of-attorney document — legal papers that left everything Saltern owned to Clark, who was a friend of just a few months. The documents also allowed Clark to make medical choices on Saltern’s behalf, according to the Tribune.
On Monday, a Utah judge ruled that Clark could stand trial for allegedly trying to help Saltern commit suicide, KSL reports. Clark was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal for allegedly killing Saltern’s dogs, according to charging documents from the Cache County attorney’s office.
Police told the Tribune that Saltern had been angry when she survived her suicide attempt only to find her dogs dead.
Saltern died on Sept. 11 in Provo, Utah, the Tribune reports, and left behind a suicide note. Clark was behind bars at the time, and none of her charges are in connection with Saltern’s death.
After Saltern was released from the hospital following the June 24 suicide attempt, she went to the police — and agreed to call Clark as officers listened in, according to the Idaho State Journal. Audio of the call was played at a court hearing Monday.
“How come you left me alive and my dogs died?” Saltern asked Clark.
“I thought you were,” Clark responded, according to the Idaho State Journal.
The two then agreed that, later that night, Saltern would make another attempt at a different hotel. She stopped by Clark’s home to get another bottle of pills, and then gave those to police, the Idaho State Journal reports. That, prosecutors say, was another murder attempt.
The judge in the case, Thomas Willmore, told Clark that her hearing Monday was intended to figure out whether or not it was reasonable to believe she had committed the crime she was accused of, according to the Idaho State Journal.
“What creates that more than anything is the phone call between (the alleged victim) and yourself,” Willmore said.
Michael McGinnis, Clark’s attorney, defended her by arguing that her actions didn’t constitute murder. He also pointed out that Clark was behind bars when Saltern killed herself.
“It’s the best alibi you can get,” McGinnis said, according to KSL.
