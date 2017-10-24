Handcuffed in the back of a moving cop car, he managed to escape, police say

Police are searching for an Arkansas man after he managed to escape from the back of a police car, authorities say.
Jonathan Ware, 31, was handcuffed in the back of a Harrisburg Police car “when he managed to get his handcuffs in front of him and broke the glass out of the rear passenger door and jumped out of the moving police vehicle,” the Jonesboro Police Department said. That department said it is assisting Harrisburg authorities in aprehending Ware.
Police said Ware had been in the hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the domestic disturbance that resulted in his arrest. He escaped wearing a grey thermal shirt and grey pants. Authorities said the public should not attempt to capture him but call police if he was spotted.
Earlier this fall, a Texas woman also managed to escape after being handcuffed in the back of a police vehicle. According to NBC News, Toscha Fay Sponsler was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a beauty supply store. She was left alone, cuffed, in the back seat of the car, but managed to slip out of the handcuffs. She then dove over the partition between the front and back seats, video shows, and sped off in the vehicle.
Dash camera and police body camera footage shows Sponsler finally swerving into a yard after a police pursuit. Authorities smashed the driver’s side window to unlock the door and pulled her from the vehicle, and again placed her in handcuffs.
