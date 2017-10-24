Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick signed a $1 million book deal.
Colin Kaepernick signs $1 million book deal, reports say

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

October 24, 2017 6:57 PM

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has signed a $1 million book deal with Random House, Page Six reports.

The book will be published by Random House’s One World imprint.

NBC Sports confirmed a deal had been reached. Kaepernick had been meeting with several publishers to discuss his book project, NBC Sports reported.

Kaepernick began the National Football League kneeling protests during the 2016 season, taking a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality against African-Americans. The form of silent protest has since spread to players on other NFL teams, as well as other athletes. The kneeling has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump and others who say it is unpatriotic.

Starting in October 2016, Kaepernick pledged to donate $100,000 a month for 10 months, plus his jersey sales, to “organizations working in oppressed communities.” He’s donated money to immigration rights advocates, fair housing services, sports programs for kids, and groups that provide services to the homeless, among others.

Kaepernick became a free agent after the 2016 season and is not currently playing in the NFL.

