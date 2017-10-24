Floods blocked her route. So nurse climbs a cliff to reach hospital, deliver babies

More Videos 0:11 The trajectory of Asteroid 2002 AJ129 that will fly past Earth on February 4 Pause 1:16 Lorenzo Cain's top five moments with the Royals 2:15 Can’t Judge a Book ft. SZA and Radkey (Official Music Video) 1:49 Listen to dispatch radio traffic as police respond to suicide attempt of BVNW student 1:17 ‘Moral Combat: Where Fake News Dies,’ official trailer released by Courtland Sykes, Senate candidate for Missouri 2:07 2018 Royals FanFest preview: New main stage events, autographs & more 1:14 10-year-old boy recounts witnessing mother's killing 3:53 Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post 0:55 See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 1:13 Svi Mykhailiuk on free throws and Texas A&M Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Nurse Maggie McNeill scaled a rocky ledge to hitch a ride to Ashe County Memorial Hospital to help deliver two babies. Heavy rains flooded a bridge to her home in Grassy Creek, N.C., preventing her from driving to work.

