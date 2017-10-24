Jose Trinidad Gonzalez, 35, was arrested Sunday for aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.
She was searching his tablet. She found a horrifying video of her 7-year-old, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 24, 2017 11:39 AM

A man was arrested Sunday after a woman found a video of him raping her 7-year-old daughter in the “deleted photos” folder of his tablet, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Jose Trinidad Gonzalez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography, according to police. He was still being held in the jail as of Tuesday morning, on $150,000 combined bond for the charges, the San Antonio Express News reported.

The mother, who has not been identified because of the nature of the alleged crimes, allowed her children to play games on Gonzalez’ tablet, according to San Antonio police. While looking at the tablet Sunday to check on what kind of games her kids had been playing, she also took a look at the photos stored on it.

When she reached the “deleted photos” folder, she discovered photos of her daughter’s genitals and a video of Gonzalez, 35, having sex with her, according to police.

The identity of the victim, and Gonzalez’ relation to the mother and her children, were not released by police due to the nature of the crimes and because releasing that information could be used to identify the victim.

