'Female or shemale?' Students want teacher fired for 'disgusting’ quiz

The class discussion was supposed to be about gender and sexuality, but a “quiz” that professor David Sorbello gave to his Sociology students has over 200 people calling for his firing.
Jillian Sternberg told the Livingston County News that she was in Sorbello’s class on Oct. 18 at the State University of New York at Geneseo when Sorbello flipped through his presentation to a slide titled “Female or Shemale. Can you tell?”
There were a total of 16 images of women, WXXI News reported, and Sorbello asked his students to guess which women were transgender for an in-class quiz.
The professor also warned his students that they might accidentally take the “wrong one” home if they got too drunk, Sternberg told Buzzfeed, adding “I’m definitely not going to the bar with you” in reference to some of the photographs.
“I know a lot of you guys look uncomfortable,” Sternberg said the professor quipped at the end of the exercise.
Sternberg texted Jessica Friedman – an anthropology major who was also in the class – during the quiz, asking if she would stay behind and question the professor’s decision to play the controversial game, according to the County News.
Friedman agreed, and the two confronted Sorbello after class.
“He just said, ‘We want you to write whether it's female or she-male,’” Sternberg told Buzzfeed News. “He never said what the point of the quiz was during the class, but when I addressed him afterward he said it was partly for humor and partly to discuss sexual dimorphism.”
Two days after the incident, SUNY Geneseo President Denise A. Battles released a statement to the campus community, saying they are “taking the matter very seriously and are gathering the facts to determine if and what action is warranted.”
“The classroom is an environment in which students and faculty can and should discuss challenging topics and ideas, which makes it all the more important that we gather and fully review the facts in this case,” she wrote. “As we review this situation, let me say unequivocally that SUNY Geneseo has a steadfast and uncompromising commitment to diversity and inclusivity.
“We work diligently to sustain an inviting and supportive environment for people of all gender identities, gender expressions, sexual orientations, races, religions and other identities.”
But some students, unsatisfied with the statement, created a petition on Oct. 21 asking for Sorbello’s ouster.
So far, around 220 students have signed on, well exceeding the 75 signatures that were needed for a response from the school’s Student Association.
“Not only did he show a disgusting, transphobic, and inappropriate website ‘Shemale or Female’ but he was also said to say ‘so this is a lesson to you all not to get to (sic) drunk or you might take the wrong one home,’” the petition read. “Both of these actions are terrible and he should be held accountable for what he has done.”
The Student Association responded to the petition by saying the organization “does not tolerate acts of transphobia or other acts of intolerance” but it “does not have additional information beyond what the college has disclosed.”
Another complaint lodged in the petition is that Sorbello allegedly changed the rule for electronic devices in the classroom once news of his “Female or Shemale” quiz spread.
Jasmine Cui, a sophomore at the school, wrote on Twitter that “after students confronted Sorbello, he sent out an email banning use of electronics in class. HE KNOWS HE’S IN THE WRONG.”
She included the alleged email, which seems to show Sorbello banning computers, cellphones and taking photographs of slides after class. Sternberg told Buzzfeed she received the email.
update: after students confronted Sorbello, he sent out an email banning the use of electronics in class. HE KNOWS HE'S IN THE WRONG. (3) pic.twitter.com/61FWJxUErr— Jasmine Cui (@notamathlete) October 20, 2017
Controversy over the term “she-male,” largely considered an offensive term that undermines the identity of transgender women, is nothing new.
In 2014, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a reality TV competition hosted by RuPaul Charles, apologized for a “female or shemale” segment that asked its contestants to look at a zoomed-in picture of a wigline or makeup and guess if the person was a biological woman or a drag queen, Slate reported.
The show also ended its long-running tagline “you got she-male!” at the beginning of each episode when RuPaul would tease that week’s challenge.
“Society has come a long way in respecting difference, and the queer community especially has become more open about gender identity and expression,” Slate’s Rafi D'Angelo wrote. “But we are far from the day when a trans woman will be able to walk down the street without fear of hearing insults or worse, and suggesting that ‘shemale’ is an acceptable word—even as a joke—is not helpful in getting us there.”
Similarly, Cui said there should be no tolerance for such statements in academia.
Neither Sorbello nor the university responded to a request for comment from Buzzfeed and the County News.
