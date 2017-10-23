Medic receives Medal of Honor for Vietnam heroics in Operation Tailwind

More Videos

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow 0:35

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

Pause
The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post 3:53

Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post

Watch: Florida man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring 3:48

Watch: Florida man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring

Mother pleads to the public for help in son’s murder 1:35

Mother pleads to the public for help in son’s murder

'He just had so much life,' family mourns the loss of 9-year-old Dominic to a stray bullet 2:22

"He just had so much life," family mourns the loss of 9-year-old Dominic to a stray bullet

Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton 0:53

Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton

The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles 0:46

The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game' 1:11

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

  • Army Medic Gary Rose awarded Medal of Honor for his bravery during the Vietnam War

    President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War.

President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. The White House
President Trump awarded Army Capt. Gary “Mike” Rose the Medal of Honor during a ceremony held at the White House on Oct. 23. Rose is credited with saving dozens of soldiers lives during a covert mission during the Vietnam War. The White House

National

Medic receives Medal of Honor for Vietnam heroics in Operation Tailwind

By James Whitlow

jwhitlow@mcclatchydc.com

October 23, 2017 05:47 PM

President Trump awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Gary Michael Rose for his service as a medic in Vietnam today. With that, Rose has become one of the prestigious award's 73 living recipients more than 48 years after the fact.

On September 11, 1970, Rose, then 22, and 15 other American soldiers of the Army’s Fifth Special Forces Group were dispatched to Laos sub-rosa to help Vietnamese fighters cut the North Vietnamese forces’ supply lines – dubbed Operation Tailwind. Before his 136-strong company even landed, three were hit.

For four days Rose and company drew heavy fire from North Vietnamese troops day and night. Many were wounded, but only three men died; then-Pvt. Rose treated between 60 and 70 injured men, according to the Army’s battle narrative. Throughout that time, Rose was wounded in the back, leg and foot, where a finger-sized hole was blown.

Rose did not expect to return home alive. And as the president recounted his accomplishments in the White House’s east room, the captain maintained a tight frown and a strong blush.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“As Mike puts it, ‘If you don’t believe in God, then you should have been with us that day. And I can tell you, it’ll make a believer out of you because we should not [ever] have survived,’” the president said in his address. “Mike, today, we have a room full of people and a nation who thank God that you lived.”

Rose, using a fallen branch as a cane, continued to treat the wounded, ignoring his own injuries, until a rescue helicopter arrived. It was shot down soon after taking off, and Rose was thrown from the fuselage, but the captain managed to drag the wounded crew and passengers away from the burning wreck by the time a second helicopter arrived.

But Rose’s actions were marred by controversy when a 1997 CNN/Time investigation reported his unit had used sarin nerve gas and committed other war crimes during the operation. The reporting turned out to be mistaken, and both news outlets retracted the story.

“You've earned the eternal gratitude of the entire American nation. You faced down the evils of communism, you defended our flag, and you showed the world the unbreakable resolve of the American Armed Forces,” the president said. “Thank you.”

Now 70 and a father of three, Rose lives in Huntsville, Alabama, and works with the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and local soup kitchens. He spent more than 20 years in the Army before retiring in May 1987 as a captain.

Rose made clear that he was accepting the award “in honor of all those individuals who served in the military.”

“This is our medal,” he said, “not mine.”

Trump steered clear of mentioning his week-long spat with a Democratic congresswoman from Florida and a Gold Star widow in Florida over what he said in a call to offer the widow condolences.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow 0:35

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

Pause
The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post 3:53

Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post

Watch: Florida man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring 3:48

Watch: Florida man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring

Mother pleads to the public for help in son’s murder 1:35

Mother pleads to the public for help in son’s murder

'He just had so much life,' family mourns the loss of 9-year-old Dominic to a stray bullet 2:22

"He just had so much life," family mourns the loss of 9-year-old Dominic to a stray bullet

Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton 0:53

Audio: Andy Reid on keeping Bob Sutton

The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles 0:46

The connections between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 2:49

Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game' 1:11

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

  • National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

    One of the pandas at the National Zoo in Washington had some fun in the snow on Saturday, December 9. Mei Xiang frolicked and rolled down the hill as spectators watched. The zoo’s giant pandas are native to the cold climate of China’s western mountains and are more active during the winter month, the zoo said. The National Weather Service reported that just over two inches of snow fell at the zoo on Saturday.

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

View More Video