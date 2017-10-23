An Oregon man is under arrest after allegedly biting off a sheriff’s deputy’s fingertip when officers were responding to a call that he was assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.
An officer was trying to stop a domestic dispute — and got his fingertip bitten off, police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

October 23, 2017 3:37 PM

When Oregon sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute early Monday morning, the suspect wound up behind bars.

But one of the deputies who responded to the scene ended up without a fingertip, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 a.m. two deputies arrived at an apartment complex in Aloha, Ore., after getting a call saying that Erik Rodriguez-Reyes, 24, was assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. Rodriguez-Reyes wouldn’t cooperate with police when they showed up, though, and neither would several other people at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

That led to a fight between police and those at the apartment — and Rodriguez-Reyes even began biting the two deputies, they say. He sunk his teeth so hard into one of the deputy’s fingers that he entirely severed off the tip of the deputy’s index finger, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The pregnant girlfriend only had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Rodriguez-Reyes was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, assaulting a public safety officer, coercion, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, and harassment.

Rodriguez-Reyes is being held at the Washington County jail.

His father, Francisco Rodriguez-Estrada, 42, was also arrested following the dispute, with the sheriff’s office accusing him of interfering as they tried to arrest his son. The father been charged with harassment, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.

Rodriguez-Estrada, the father, was charged by authorities and then was released, according to the Oregonian.

The deputy has not been identified. He was taken to the hospital, but was released hours later and is now resting at home, the sheriff’s office said.

