In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. The National Archives has until Oct. 26, 2017, to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's assassination, unless President Donald Trump intervenes.
Classified JFK assassination files will become public, Trump announces in a tweet

By Max Londberg

October 21, 2017 8:25 AM

Against the urging of multiple federal agencies, President Donald Trump said he will allow the public release of the currently classified President John F. Kennedy assassination case files.

Trump tweeted early Saturday on the matter: “Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened.”

The unknown number of documents would shed light on the 1963 assassination by Lee Harvey Oswald.

The Washington Post reports that the 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act mandated the release of the files within 25 years. That puts the deadline at Oct. 26.

Only Trump has the authority to push back that deadline, the Post reports.

An anonymous National Security Council official told the Post that some files detail “sources and methods that agencies are asking to withhold.”

The official did not identify which federal agencies wish to keep the Kennedy files classified.

Trump political consultant Roger Stone said he opposes delaying the records’ release.

“What is the government hiding?” he asked in an interview with the Post. “The issue now is transparency.”

Trump’s tweet comes a day after The Hill, Politico and other outlets reported that Trump was likely to block the release of the files, citing Trump administration and government officials.

However, Politico reported that the officials acknowledged, “a slim possibility that the always-unpredictable Trump could decide at the last minute to release all the remaining JFK files held at the Archives — tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of pages of long-secret documents — but said it was highly unlikely, especially because of concern that documents from the 1990s might expose relatively recent American intelligence and law-enforcement operations.”

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

