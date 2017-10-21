Classified JFK assassination files will become public, Trump announces in a tweet

In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. The National Archives has until Oct. 26, 2017, to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy's assassination, unless President Donald Trump intervenes. Jim Altgens AP