She got elected, and then the ‘aggressive and brazen’ sexual harassment began, she says

She’s a mother of three, a commercial real estate agent and a member of the Arizona legislature — but that hasn’t insulated Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita (R) of Scottsdale, Ariz. from sexual harassment, she says.
And in her case, she says, those harassing her were other members of the legislature.
Ugenti-Rita wrote on Facebook Thursday that “almost immediately upon my arrival to the capitol, I experienced unwanted sexual advances and lewd and suggestive comments regarding my body and appearance from male colleagues.” She says the actions were “aggressive and brazen.”
After accusations of rape and sexual harassment against film producer Harvey Weinstein set off a nationwide conversation about harassment, rape and assault, Ugenti-Rita says she wanted to add her voice to show that what’s possible in the entertainment industry is just as possible in other halls of power, too.
Another legislator replied to the post supporting her.
“Thanks for sharing your story Michelle,” Rep. T.J. Shope (R) of Coolidge, Ariz. wrote on Facebook. “I’ve enjoyed serving with you in my time at the Legislature.”
Ugenti-Rita has served four terms in the legislature, according to the Associated Press, beginning in 2011, when she says the harassment began. Term limits prevent her from continuing on in the House, AP reports, but she has set her sights on a seat in the state’s Senate.
In the Facebook post, Ugenti-Rita does not name the men she alleges harassed her.
But making matters worse, Ugenti-Rita says, she faced retaliation from other members of the state’s legislature after she spoke up.
“I began to feel isolated and that I was being held to a different standard than the other members,” she wrote. She was particularly targeted by members in the upper chamber of the state’s legislature, while she served in the lower, she says. “... I had to go above and beyond the norm to accomplish what others were able to do.”
Ugenti-Rita called on other who have experienced or witnessed harassment in the legislature or other workplaces to come forward.
She has suggestions on how the Arizona legislature could curb the problem, too.
“I strongly encourage the leaders of both chambers, and any members that wish to participate, to create a formal process that encourages people to feel safe to raise instances of any harassment they are experiencing,” she says.
Ugenti-Rita wrote that she did alert House leaders about the alleged harassment. But she says that the lack of employee-employer status in an institution like the legislature makes harassment complicated to handle in the current environment.
In the past, Ugenti-Rita has spoken out about the importance of women seeking public office, particularly in a state like hers.
“There’s a lot of women in politics in Arizona. We have a cowboy mentality here, if you want to get involved and be active and engaged in your community, you can,” Ugenti-Rita told The Hill. “We don’t have that many barriers to entry, so to speak.”
