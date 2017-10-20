He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 2:22 What's up in the sky in the month of October? 1:59 Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful 2:44 Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 2:24 Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 4:53 Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

