He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

More Videos

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Pause
What's up in the sky in the month of October? 2:22

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful 1:59

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment' 4:53

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

  • Man wanted for stealing from dying pedestrian in Orlando

    The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk.

The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police
The Orlando Police department released footage showing a man stealing the belongings of a pedestrian struck on Semoran Blvd. on Oct. 15, 2017 at 9 p.m. The pedestrian was lying in the road when the man got out of a car and picked up something from the sidewalk. Orlando Police

National

He lay dying on the road after a car hit him. Feet away, a man stole his stuff, cops say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

October 20, 2017 12:23 PM

Orlando police are on the hunt for a man they say stole belongings from another person, who was lying in the middle of a busy street just feet away dying after he was hit by a car.

The pedestrian was struck on South Semoran Boulevard on Oct. 15 at around 9 p.m., the Orlando Police tweeted.

According to News6, police said the violent collision caused multiple items from the hit pedestrian to fly and land on a nearby sidewalk.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian called police, WFTV9 reported, but another man got out of his car and allegedly stole what police said was either a wallet or cellphone before speeding away.

The Orlando Police sent out a tweet about the harrowing theft.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Guido called the theft “horrific,” adding that the alleged robbery made it more difficult to identify the body of the deceased man, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“It’s very upsetting to see someone with such blatant disregard for the suffering of others,” she told the Sentinel. “This person went out of his way to take something that didn’t belong to him as others were stopping to render aid to a dying man.”

Xavier Melendez, a local, told News6 that it’s not uncommon to see motor vehicle accidents on the specific stretch of South Semoran Boulevard the Oct. 15 crash happened on.

“I saw a couple of accidents right here, and especially here, I saw like three accidents,” Melendez said. “He needs to give that back — the cellphone, the wallet, whatever. He’s stealing something.”

The victim remains publicly unidentified because police have not told his family about his death, the Sentinel reported.

If you have more information that could help locate the unidentified man, the Orlando Police Department said to call 800-423-TIPS.

Melendez told News6 he hopes the suspect is found.

“That’s not yours. Give it back,” he said. “The cops need it. The dude’s family needs it.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Pause
What's up in the sky in the month of October? 2:22

What's up in the sky in the month of October?

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful 1:59

Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me' 2:24

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment' 4:53

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

View More Video