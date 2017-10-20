After running what they thought was a marathon, turns out it wasn’t. Again.

After finishing a marathon, most runners feel exhausted, proud and relieved. But five days later, finishers of the PNC Milwaukee Marathon are confused and angry.
Turns out, their marathon wasn’t really a marathon. It was eight-tenths of a mile shorter than the official 26.2-mile marathon distance, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. That means people who believed they qualified for the Boston Marathon – a goal for many marathon runners – are now told their times don’t count. Those running just to push themselves to finish a marathon now have an asterisk to add to their bragging rights.
That means not only did the 785 runners pay fees from $80 to $100 to run in a not-quite marathon last weekend, but spent months of their life training for a non-qualifying race. The website still advertises the marathon as a Boston Marathon qualifier, though a Boston Marathon spokesperson told the Journal Sentinel on Thursday that the PNC Marathon qualifying times would not be accepted.
The real kicker? This is the second year in a row this exact marathon couldn’t get the distance right. Last year, the PNC Milwaukee Marathon was too long by a full mile, according to TMJ4.
The owners changed from last year, but the same experts were used to measure the course length. Race Day Events and the technical race director Chad Antcliff took responsibility in an email to runners, according to WISN He said there was a “misinterpretation of the route certification map that caused the turnaround on the Hank Aaron State Trail to be set in the incorrect spot.”
Runners expressed frustration to the Journal Sentinel.
“I instantly felt this sense of, ‘no good.’ Whatever I did doesn’t count for anything. You didn’t complete a whole one,” said Kimberly Nickel, who also recently completed the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon this year. “You show people that medal — and they say, isn’t that the one that’s short? So like, you’re short. It sucks. I’m embarrassed to talk about it. My knees are killing me — and for what? I went from proud to being embarrassed.”
Tony Zielinski, of the Milwaukee City Council, told TMJ4 that the city might be more involved in the planning stages next year.
“We need the marathon to continue, we just need to make sure that it operates in a way that works,” he said. “What do they say in baseball, three strikes and you’re out, so they got two strikes right now.”
