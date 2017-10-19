Screen grab from Twitter
Screen grab from Twitter

National

She fired her daughter for bashing the police. But her coffee shop couldn’t be saved

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 1:34 PM

LYNN, Mass.

The owner of a Massachusetts coffee shop says she’s closing her business because of the firestorm created when her daughter, the store’s manager, made anti-police comments on Facebook.

The owner of the year-old White Rose Coffeehouse in Lynn tells The Daily Item she is closing “so I can stop being harassed.”

Kato Mele tried to make amends after her daughter, Sophie, wrote on her personal Facebook page last weekend that the business would never host a “Coffee with a Cop” event. During the ensuing back-and-forth, she called police bullies and racists.

Mele fired her daughter and wrote police an apology, calling the remarks “distasteful, biased and hateful.” She invited officers to the shop Monday for coffee.

The police did not show, and the usual morning crowd never materialized, either.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander 0:20

Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander

View More Video