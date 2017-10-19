Dress up as one of the most popular SnapChat filters ever this Halloween — for $80

If you want the most popular Halloween costume at the party this year, how about one that was shared 1.5 billion times on SnapChat?
Now, for $80, you can go viral inside the polyester tunic of Snap Inc.’s Dancing Hot Dog character, which took over the internet this summer on the social media app SnapChat and went on sale in this more analog format on Tuesday.
It’s been everywhere, but mostly on Millennials’ phones, starting when SnapChat added the filter in June. You could, but probably shouldn’t, re-enact the time the augmented reality dancing hot dog got hit by a Bay Area Rapid Transit train.
I tried to save him pic.twitter.com/iGg3eUevVg— Spencer Slavazza (@SpencerSlavazza) July 5, 2017
Or the relatively obscure Star Wars saga in which the poor little fellow fell victim to this brutal light saber attack:
July 4, 2017
According to the Dancing Hot Dog’s Amazon item description, it’s polyester, but also somehow made of 100 percent beef. Popular party jokes like that one are sold separately, though.
Snap, Inc.’s first two quarterly earnings reports since the company that owns SnapChat went public in March, showed less than stellar financial progress. Now Snap is pioneering the intersection of augmented reality filters and the Halloween costume market.
The dancing hot dog filter took over the internet in general this summer, when people began posting their saved Snaps on other social media channels, at first leaving those who aren’t fluent in SnapChat scratching their heads, wondering, “Where did this dancing hot dog come from?” But, once it was endowed meme status online, a more general audience caught on.
Now when you see two or three of them at the Halloween party of your choosing, you’ll be in on the joke, and not that person who exclaims, “That dancing hot dog costume is so original!”
