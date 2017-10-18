This is Lulu, and she just got fired by the CIA

Her heart just wasn’t in it.
The Central Intelligence Agency announced on Wednesday that it has fired arguably its most adorable new recruit: Lulu, a 1½-year-old black lab whose puppy dog eyes couldn’t compensate for the fact that she was “not enjoying herself” during her training to detect explosive odors, according to the CIA.
“Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of our dogs, so they made the extremely difficult decision to do what’s best for Lulu and drop her from the program,” the CIA wrote on its website.
Lulu was the smallest trainee in her all-female class of six dogs, according to the CIA.
She was set to work at the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia after her rigorous training.
Our trainers’ top concern is physical & mental well-being of K9s.— CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017
They made difficult decision & did what’s best for Lulu: stop her training pic.twitter.com/Ss9y9LpE9q
Instead, she’ll be living with her handler, who decided to adopt her even though she won’t be sniffing out bombs.
Lulu was adopted by her handler & now enjoys her days playing w his kids & a new friend, & sniffing out rabbits & squirrels in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/WOImM75P1D— CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017
Lulu was already months into the explosive detection training process — an extensive training regimen that includes 6 weeks of beginning training, pairing dogs with human partners, 10 weeks of advanced training, a certification test, and then, for those more lucky than Lulu, a diploma in November on graduation day, according to the program’s website.
Graduates of the program work for the CIA in the U.S. and around the world, according to the agency, and can help local law enforcement and others sniff out explosives.
Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.— CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017
Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX
“We’ll miss Lulu,” the CIA wrote on its official Twitter account earlier today “We wish her all the best in her new life!”
