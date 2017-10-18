Former President Barack Obama speaks Sept. 20 during the Goalkeepers Conference hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A school in Jackson, Miss., named for Confederate leader Jefferson Davis has voted to rename itself for Obama.
School named for Confederate leader Jefferson Davis to be renamed for Barack Obama

By Don Sweeney

October 18, 2017 3:51 PM

A public school in Jackson, Miss., named for Confederate leader Jefferson Davis will be renamed next year for former president Barack Obama.

According to Janelle Jefferson, the Davis Magnet School PTA president, it’s a change the Confederate president himself might have endorsed.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” Jefferson told the Jackson Public School Board of Trustees on Tuesday, reported The Clarion-Ledger.

A demographic breakdown by SchoolDigger.com identifies 95 percent of the K-5 school’s 2017 student body as African-American.

Jefferson informed trustees Tuesday that the school community had voted in favor of the new name Oct. 5. The school board, facing an impending takeover by the state over audits that found safety problems and other issues at schools, had earlier authorized PTA groups at three schools named after Confederate leaders to pick new names if they wished, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

Davis Magnet School had been named for Davis since it opened in the 1930s or 1940s, but a recent conversation between a mother and daughter, who attends the school, about the Confederate leader sparked new interest in changing the name, Jefferson told McClatchy. “This has really been a student-led initative,” she told McClatchy.

The school PTA took suggestions for a new name from parents, students and employees, Jefferson said. Students from each class at the school gave presentations on their favorite pick.

“Even the kindergartners participated,” she said. Students, parents and teachers then voted by paper ballot for their top pick. Jefferson declined to identify the other names under consideration, saying the school wished to focus on the new name going forward.

She said students are “extremely excited” about having their school named for the former president.

“They gravitated to that name when it was proposed by a student,” Jefferson said. “They are very excited about the school being named for President Obama.”

The name change will take effect during the 2018-19 school year at the school, the district said in a statement to WJTV. The school sits across the street from the childhood home of renowned writer Eudora Welty, who once attended class there, according to the district website.

Davis Magnet School became an international baccalaureate school in 2005 and was ranked first among Mississippi’s 403 elementary schools in September based on 2016 test scores by SchoolDigger.com. It had previously been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education and consistently receives “A” ratings from the Mississippi Department of Education, Jefferson told McClatchy.

“This is a magnet school with advanced instruction,” she said.

Davis, a former U.S. senator and secretary of war, served as president of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865. After the Confederate surrender, he was accused of treason and imprisoned for two years, but never tried.

About 20 schools across the United States are named for Obama, the nation’s first black president, according to Education Week. Most have predominantly black student bodies.

The school name change comes amid a national debate over the removal of Confederate statutes in various cities across the U.S. The issue sparked violent protests that received national attention in August in Charlottesville, Va., and resulted in one death.

