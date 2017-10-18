Horror food blogger has Halloween recipes to die for. Most look like someone already has

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 0:31 Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 2:13 Corrections boss talks about Kansas staffing issues 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:27 Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane? 0:59 Fungal Disease Awareness: Think Fungus! 1:25 Check out these ghoulish Halloween decorations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Looks disgusting but tastes delicious.' Horror food blogger shows how to make zombie arm meatloaf Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

