‘Women of NASA’ Legos feature 4 inspiring pioneers, but missing famous ‘Hidden Figure’

Girls watch Hidden Figures movie About 170 girls from Westerly Hills Academy and the Military Global Leadership Academy at Marie G. Davis attended the inspirational movie "Hidden Figures". They and chaperones were brought by Donielle Prophete who raised the money via social media. About 170 girls from Westerly Hills Academy and the Military Global Leadership Academy at Marie G. Davis attended the inspirational movie "Hidden Figures". They and chaperones were brought by Donielle Prophete who raised the money via social media. John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

