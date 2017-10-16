She survived the Las Vegas shooting. But then came the California wildfires.

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 0:56 Has the city intentionally let KCI go to seed? Five things to know 3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 2:33 Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 0:49 Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 2:40 Chiefs' Alex Smith: Chiefs couldn't get anything going early 2:13 Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415

