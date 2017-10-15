McClatchy
McClatchy

National

3-year-old girl drowns in a grease pit at an ice cream shop, officials say

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 2:14 PM

AUBURN, Ala.

Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a grease pit at an Alabama ice cream shop and drowned.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the girl’s body was pulled Saturday from an in-ground container used to trap cooking grease at Brewster’s Real Ice Cream in Auburn.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a news release the death appears to be an accidental drowning. He said video evidence from the scene showed the girl playing with siblings when she apparently fell through a lid covering a grease pit on the ice cream parlor’s property.

Harris said the girl was found several minutes later inside the grease container, which was 6 feet (1.8 meters) deep. He said no foul play is suspected. The girl’s name was not immediately released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander 0:20

Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander

View More Video