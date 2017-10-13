He had an imaginary girlfriend — and killed a man for ‘messing with’ her, police say

When Brian DiSario walked from his mother’s house into her garage on Thursday afternoon, armed with a gun, he launched an accusation at his mother’s friend, police say.
“You’re messing with my girlfriend,” DiSario, 30, said to Robert Armstrong, 56, according to police.
That’s when DiSario raised his long gun and fired his first shot at Armstrong. DiSario disappeared into the house, came back out with another gun, and fired again, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a press conference Thursday in Port Richey, Fla.
“He’d been collecting guns,” Nocco said after the shooting, which left both Armstrong and DiSario dead.
Police also discovered that DiSario’s accusation against Armstrong was false, they say — because the girlfriend in question didn’t exist at all.
“Brian does not have a girlfriend,” Nocco said Thursday, adding that the suspect had a history of mental illness. “In his mind he did, but in reality he didn’t.”
Once the shooting began, DiSario’s mother fled to a neighbor’s house, while the suspected shooter went into the middle of the road. Police were called at 2:50 p.m., just minutes after the shooting began, police said.
The incident was just a block away from Gulf Highlands Elementary School, so the school went into lockdown. DiSario had weapons and ammunition stockpiled, police said, heightening the level of caution.
“There’s a real live lockdown at school,” student Emilee Goldbaum, 11, wrote in a text message to her family, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I love you.”
When police approached him in the street, DiSario didn’t back down, according to authorities.
“As they’re saying ‘sheriff’s office,’ he raises his gun at the deputies and starts firing rounds at the deputies in the middle of the street,” Nocco said.
Rounds and rounds of gunfire followed, leaving shell casings covering the ground, police said.
“It was an absolute gun battle out in that street, within a block of that school,” Nocco said.
The suspect hid behind a vehicle, police said, exchanged fire with the deputies, and then fled to the house.
As the two deputies headed into the house to pursue him, police say they saw what had happened earlier in the garaget: The suspect’s victim, Armstrong, was lying in the garage dead.
Fearing DiSario would reemerge from the house and start the gun battle again, authorities sent a robot into the house. The robot discovered DiSario’s deceased body, police say.
