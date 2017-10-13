He found a $24.1 million lottery ticket in his shirt pocket – a year later

A New Jersey man is living proof that you’re better late than never.
Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot from a May 2016 drawing in May 2017.
He checked the ticket just two days before the one-year deadline when the ticket would have expired and been worth nothing, according to a New York Lotto press release that was released on Wednesday.
Smith, a retired security officer and grandfather of 12, said in the release he’d been collecting lottery tickets since the 1960s and had piles of unchecked tickets he “wasn’t in a rush” to check.
“I always told myself, ‘I’ll check them when I have the time,’ ” he said in the release.
Around a month before the winning ticket expired, the New York Lotto tried to get the word out and find the mystery player.
Play #LOTTO, been to TriBeCa? Check your tickets to see if you’re a $24M winner! Your winnings expire on 5/25/17! https://t.co/jMAy3GYlmi pic.twitter.com/qtC0tJcS4c— New York Lottery (@newyorklottery) May 19, 2017
A TV newscast inspired Smith to check his old tickets in his closet.
He found the winning ticket they talked about on the news in a stack of old tickets stashed in his favorite t-shirt.
“I stood there for a minute thinking, ‘Do I see what I think I see?’ I had to stick my head out the window and breathe in some fresh air,” he said in the press release. “ I was in serious doubt. I really had to convince myself this was real.”
The lottery just released his name this week after a completed review.
Smith said he will receive the $24.1 million in payments over the next 26 years. To put it in perspective, he’ll get about $926,900 before taxes every year.
He said he plans on having an “all-family discussion” on what to do with the money.
