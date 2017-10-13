California’s new normal? Ever more-intense heat, fires, droughts and floods

0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause

1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing"

1:14 Andrew Dykstra on Sporting KC debut: 'Tried to be ready for my moment'

4:55 'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence