Changes by the Food and Drug Administration and industry-standards groups have opened the door to the condom equivalent of bespoke suits; myONE Perfect Fits come in lengths of 4.9 to 9.4 inches and circumferences of 3.5 to 5 inches. TONY CENICOLA The New York Times
Condom not fitting well? A company has invented custom ones in 60 sizes

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

October 13, 2017 03:27 PM

Condoms make things necessarily awkward.

While they’re one of the only forms of birth control that prevent both pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, interrupting sexual activities to put one on isn’t a favored activity. In fact, only 15 percent of women and 19 percent of men between ages 15 and 44 report using one “every time” they had intercourse in the past 12 months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MyONE Perfect Fit thinks it can help boost those numbers, by inventing a custom-fit condom.

“After years of dedication and hard work, we are thrilled to announce a condom that will finally address complaints about fit,” Davin Wedel, president of myONE Condoms, said in a media release. “You might be able to squeeze your large hands into a size-small glove, but that doesn’t mean it will be comfortable to wear.”

Until recently, the Food and Drug Administration required that condoms be at least 6.69 inches long, even though the length of the average erect penis is 5.57 inches long, according to a study of about 1,700 men. The FDA regulates condoms, considering them to be a medical device.

“The idea was it had to be long enough to fit most men, and excess length could just be rolled,” Debby Herbenick, a sexual health expert at Indiana University who worked on the study, told the New York Times.

MyONE gets around that by having users order condoms specifically made for their size. Consumers can either enter their own measurements online, get a size recommendation based on past condom use or print out the company’s FitKit, which forgoes inches and centimeters for measurements by letters. You can then order a six-pack, 12-pack, 24-pack or choose a subscription method.

The condoms come in lengths of 4.9 to 9.4 inches and circumferences of 3.5 to 5 inches. Standard condoms are typically 6.7 to 8.3 inches long and 3.9 to 4.5 inches in circumference.

The site reports that 92 percent of users reported liking myOne condoms, which became available to the public in October, better than typical condoms. It also includes slightly-explicit reviews.

“Being slightly smaller than average I needed something that didn't slip — standard condoms had too much excess at bottom,” one person wrote. “I found the exact size I needed and it's perfect, no movement at all and even makes me feel a bit bigger rolling the full lot down my shaft! Thanks!”

“My penis actually enjoyed being wrapped in latex,” another read. “Usually a condom feels really tight - using this condom didn’t. It is remarkable. Ordering more tomorrow.”

New York Times reporter Pam Balluck contributed to this report.

