‘This is who we are’: This high school’s pep rallies are the talk of Texas — again

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views. Guillermo Pro

