A black bear checks out his surroundings Oct. 4 in Granite Basin in Juneau, Alaska. Airport police in Anchorage, Alaska killed another black bear Sunday night after it entered a postal facility with employees inside at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
A black bear checks out his surroundings Oct. 4 in Granite Basin in Juneau, Alaska. Airport police in Anchorage, Alaska killed another black bear Sunday night after it entered a postal facility with employees inside at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Becky Bohrer The Associated Press
A black bear checks out his surroundings Oct. 4 in Granite Basin in Juneau, Alaska. Airport police in Anchorage, Alaska killed another black bear Sunday night after it entered a postal facility with employees inside at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Becky Bohrer The Associated Press

National

A bear wandered into a post office – and what happened next was no joke

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

October 13, 2017 1:37 PM

Employees sorting mail at an Anchorage, Alaska post office got a surprise Sunday when a bear wandered inside the facility.

The 270-pound black bear entered the Anchorage Processing and Distribution Center about 11:30 p.m. through a door used by mail trucks, reports KTUU, which posted a photo of a sign taped to a door at the facility that read, “Warning Black Bear on the Premises.” The facility at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was closed to the public but about 40 employees were processing mail inside, said Dawn Peppinger, U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman.

The bear ended up in a garbage compacting room. Deputy Police Chief Dave Schulling said airport police officers responding to the emergency found 30 to 40 employees watching the bear, KTVA reports. Officers tried to shoo the bear outside but, apparently interested in the garbage, it refused to leave.

Officers shot the bear when it became aggressive, reports the Alaska Dispatch News.

The bear had ear tags and had been part of a research project, but its tracking collar had fallen off, said Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle. The carcass of the bear, an adult male, has been donated to the University of Alaska, Anchorage, for research.

Peppinger said she was not aware of any previous incidents of bears entering Alaska post offices.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander 0:20

Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander

View More Video