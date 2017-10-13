Bitcoin just hit a record high. But what is it, and why is it surging?

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 1:43 Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:36 Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 2:01 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:45 Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bitcoin Believers While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? The New York Times

While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money? The New York Times