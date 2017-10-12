National

October 12, 2017 5:23 PM

He recognized the robber and asked 'Is that you?' The man replied 'No, it's not me,' police say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

Dressed in black clothes and wearing a black ski mask, the man entered the Baton Rouge, Louisiana KFC. He pointed a gun at the employees and demanded money.

Employees emptied the cash registers and gave the man the $612 inside. But two employees noticed something familiar about the robber’s voice and facial features “visible through the holes” in his ski mask.

“Cleveland, is that you?” one of the employees asked, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's police records of the Oct. 3 incident.

“No, it’s not me” Cleveland Willis, 28, the suspected robber replied, according to police records.

Willis worked for the KFC for “several months” with the same coworkers he’s suspected of robbing. He was also seen seen driving away from the crime scene in a silver Nissan Altima, the same car he used to go to work in, according to police records.

Willis faces a charge of armed robbery. Bail hasn’t been set yet.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Pause
Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:39

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 4:01

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC 1:45

Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 2:01

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again

Beer Hour with Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus 2:04

Beer Hour with Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave 1:00

Joel Embiid says he wanted to stay at KU but was pushed to leave

KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again' 2:02

KU coach Bill Self: 'I'm sure there will be a time where Kansas and Missouri play again'

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries 2:05

Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

View more video

National