Facebook
Facebook

National

He shot a golden retriever 5 times that ‘tried to get his chickens,’ police say

By Mandy Matney

October 12, 2017 4:49 PM

A Massachusetts woman is “heartbroken,” mourning the loss of her one-year-old golden retriever, Walle, that was shot five times earlier this week.

Krissy Dashner, of Lakeville, Mass., posted on Facebook Sunday that her “beautiful dog Walle” was shot and killed after he got loose.

In the Facebook post, Dashner wrote that the man who shot her dog said the golden retriever “looked aggressive.”

Lakeville police were called to the scene on Sunday evening when a homeowner told authorities he had shot a dog on his property. He said the dog was trying to “get at his chickens” and attacked him, police said in a press release.

On Thursday, police charged Mark J. Vasseur, 61, of Lakeville, Mass., with malicious killing/ injury of a domestic animal. He could face up to seven years in state prison for the offense.

Vasseur told WBZ-TV that he shot the dog to protect himself.

“He just attacked us and there was nothing I could do. It happened so quick. He showed his teeth and was growling,” Vasseur told WBZ-TV.

Vasseur will be arraigned in Wareham District Court, according to police.

More than 24,000 people have signed an online petition to revoke Vasseur’s gun license.

“I can’t imagine why you would ever shoot Walle or any dog. Just call animal control,” Dashner said on the online petition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander 0:20

Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander

View More Video