‘I really don’t know where I’m going’: Weinstein ‘devastated’ to lose wife & kids

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was hit with more bad news when his wife announced she would leave him after dozens of women accused him of sexual harassment, assault or rape.
“I am profoundly devastated,” Weinstein told Page Six. “I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else.”
Weinstein, now unemployed, said he was seeking “intensive counseling” and would perhaps go to Europe for rehabilitation.
“I don’t know if I’m going to Europe for rehab; I really don’t know where I am going,” he told Page Six.
Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, issued a statement to People magazine Wednesday that she was leaving Weinstein and taking their two children with her.
“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” her statement read. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”
Weinstein, once commonly referred to as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, has had his family, career and legacy severely shaken by an extensive New York Times report detailing decades of accusations of sexual harassment and payoffs to keep those women quiet.
“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” Weinstein said in a statement to the Times. “Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”
Shortly thereafter, he was fired from the company he started, the Weinstein Company, the Associated Press reported.
Many others came out to condemn him, including Barack and Michelle Obama, who said in a joint statement in the LA Times that they were “disgusted” by his actions, as well as Hillary Clinton, who told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria she was “appalled.”
Weinstein was a major donor and fundraiser for Democrats, including Clinton and Obama, as well as other prominent political figures like Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Al Franken, all of whom said they would donate Weinstein’s money to charity, the LA Times reported. Barack Obama’s daughter Malia had even interned for Weinstein earlier in 2017, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The New Yorker then published a separate story where 13 women alleged that Weinstein harassed, assaulted or raped them, followed by yet another New York Times piece where even more women accused Weinstein of harassment, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.
“I apologize to everyone who has been hurt by my actions,” Weinstein told Page Six.
