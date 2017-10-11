Police called him a ‘crook,’ but he wasn’t the wildfire looter they imagined

A Sonoma County resident thought the man looked like a looter — one who was striking just as much of the California county was going up in flames in the wildfires across California.
So, after snapping a photo of the black pickup that belonged to the suspected looter, the resident alerted the sheriff’s office. That’s when the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook.
“Okay, Sonoma County, let’s catch this crook,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post Tuesday, according to SFGate. “This truck is a suspect in a potential attempted looting in the Bennett Valley area.”
The post featured the photo of the black truck, SFGate reports.
But the truck didn’t belong to a looter at all — it belonged to a man who the police later said “was, in fact, selflessly assisting a friend.”
Police took the photo down about an hour after they had posted it, SFGate reports, and issued a new post on Tuesday correcting themselves and apologizing for the mix-up.
“His actions were seen by a passerby and misinterpreted as looting,” they explained.
Facebook users responded to the correction largely by saying that they appreciated the sheriff’s department recognizing the mix-up, and trying to make it right.
“Honest mistake,” one user wrote. “The past 48 hours have been exhausting and traumatic for everyone involved.”
Another said that the officers were just doing their jobs.
“Those officers are there to help protect you and those whose homes burned,” the user wrote. “Some are going on 36 hrs straight with little sleep.”
So far, 11 have died in the county as a result of the fires, the Sacramento Bee reports.
Areas of the county that have been evacuated still can’t be accessed by residents, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office told the Bee. Officers in the county — located north of San Francisco — said they are keeping an eye on those evacuated areas to make sure they’re safe and secure with residents gone.
“We have had very few problems with looters,” Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Girodano told the Bee earlier Wednesday. “We made an arrest last night and two arrests the night before. They were not arrested for looting, but we believe they were.”
Meanwhile, prosecutors in Sonoma are warning that they’ll go after anyone who is caught looting.
“Please be advised that any looters who are apprehended will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a news release sent out Tuesday.
Ravitch also warned of price gouging, and encouraged anyone who sees good or services marked up more than 10 percent above pre-emergency levels to inform the district attorney.
Earlier Wednesday, Sonoma County authorities posted a video showing just how devastating — and dangerous — the fire has been there.
Comments