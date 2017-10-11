Screenwriter Max Landis tweeted this after a man ‘mansplained’ his mother about the inspiration for Indiana Jones’ costumes – which she designed.
Screenwriter Max Landis tweeted this after a man ‘mansplained’ his mother about the inspiration for Indiana Jones’ costumes – which she designed. Twitter user @Uptomyknees Screengrab
Screenwriter Max Landis tweeted this after a man ‘mansplained’ his mother about the inspiration for Indiana Jones’ costumes – which she designed. Twitter user @Uptomyknees Screengrab

National

He tried to correct her on ‘Indiana Jones’ costumes. Only problem? She designed them

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 4:27 PM

You may not know that Charlton Heston’s wardrobe in 1954’s “Secret of the Incas” inspired the clothes worn by Indiana Jones 27 years later, but Max Landis and his mother, Deborah Nadoolman Landis, sure do. Max Landis is a screenwriter, and his mom designed costumes for films like “Animal House,” “The Blues Brothers,” “Three Amigos,” and yes, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Max’s father and Deborah’s husband, John Landis, directed “Animal House” and many other movies Deborah worked on.

But that didn’t stop one Facebook commenter.

Max earned more than 7,000 retweets as of Wednesday afternoon when he threw out a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter.

“The Jeopardy question is wrong. The movie was The Greatest Show on Earth,” Stanley said in the Facebook comments of a post about one episode’s Final Jeopardy clue.

“No,” Deborah Landis replied. “The question was exactly right because I provided it.”

Landis continued: “Raiders of the Lost Ark is almost frame for frame Secret of the Incas. Heston later wore the same gear in Greatest Show. But his adventurer/treasure seeker Harry Steele came first.”

But the real smackdown doesn’t come until Stanley tries to prove his point.

He responds that “The Greatest Show on Earth” came out before the movie in the clue and that “Indiana Jones” creator and director Steven Spielberg acknowledged in interviews that he was inspired by “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

“Really, ‘In Interviews?’” Landis quipped in her response that seemed to take him down a peg. “I was there. He and I watched Incas together in an empty theater. Stanley, you have got to be kidding.”

Let the evidence speak for itself.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

    A newly released video shows shocking footage of a New Orleans man charging at TSA officials with a machete. The video, taken March 20, 2015, shows a man later identified as Richard White running through a New Orleans Airport Terminal waving a machete while spraying wasp spray at various people.

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander 0:20

Man pepper-sprayed during Stockley protest gets help from bystander

View More Video