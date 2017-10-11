Watch this 11-year-old girl find out her 2-year wait to be adopted is finally over

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:52 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram

