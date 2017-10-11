Why NBC is under fire for the Weinstein expose – just as they were for the Trump tape

For the second time, NBC is under public scrutiny for sitting on a story that involved a powerful man saying on tape that he had sexually assaulted a woman.
Ronan Farrow, an investigative reporter for NBC, published a detailed and grotesque account of multiple women accusing now-fired Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and even rape on Tuesday. It included a recording of Weinstein admitting he had groped a woman without her permission, obtained in a police sting operation.
That article followed a New York Times story published Friday that said Weinstein had been using his position to sexually harass vulnerable women for three decades.
Weinstein has denied many – though not all – of the allegations, including all accusations of sexual assault. He was fired from the production company he helped create over the weekend and has admitted he needs to seek counseling, even as he has threatened to sue the New York Times and media companies allege huge pressure from him and his lawyers to kill the stories.
And NBC is being criticized as one of those companies who caved to the pressure. Though Farrow works for NBC, his expose was published in the New Yorker, prompting questions from many. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked Farrow about this in an onscreen interview Tuesday night.
“I’m not going to comment on any news organization’s story that they did or didn’t run,” Farrow responded. “I will say that, over many years, many news organizations have circled this story and faced a great deal of pressure in doing so.”
“NBC says the story wasn’t publishable, that it wasn’t ready to go by the time you brought it to them,” Maddow said. “But obviously it was ready to go by the time you got it to the New Yorker.”
“I walked into the door at the New Yorker with an explosively reportable piece, that should’ve been public earlier,” Farrow said. “Immediately, obviously, the New Yorker recognized that, and it is not accurate to say that it was not reportable. In fact, there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC.”
Video: Smart of @Maddow to press @RonanFarrow about why NBC didn't greenlight/support him pushing his Weinstein investigation #TTT pic.twitter.com/JApEs07xoL— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 11, 2017
HuffPo, citing anonymous sources, reported that NBC had the report as recently as August, and that Farrow already had the audio recording of Weinstein at that time. However, one of those unnamed sources reportedly said the story brought to NBC was “nowhere close to what ultimately ran in the NY Times or the New Yorker.” Anonymous sources said the same to the Daily Beast. Those sources also said NBC cleared Farrow to take the story to the New Yorker.
NBC was lambasted for spiking the story online, and many brought up a similar situation involving NBC last year.
In which @RonanFarrow makes it clear that @NBC killed his blockbuster story and suggests Weinstein pressured the network. https://t.co/wiKClMWtRm— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 11, 2017
After NBC hiding the Access Hollywood tape and still hiding Apprentice tapes what could anyone expect— Joan Anzelmo (@JoanAnzelmo) October 11, 2017
The Washington Post published the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape that included then-candidate President Donald Trump talking about grabbing women without their permission on Oct. 8. But they were not the first media outlet that had access to the NBC-owned Access Hollywood tape.
NBC News was aware of the footage for nearly four days before the Post published it, saying they sat on it so lawyers could finish reviewing it. The Post said it took five hours to vet and post the story after receiving the tip. NBC’s story was posted online seven minutes later.
The Apprentice, formerly hosted by Trump, is also aired by NBC. Some people who worked on that show say the producers are sitting on tapes that feature the president making racist and sexist remarks, but no such tapes have come to light.
Comments