Why NBC is under fire for the Weinstein expose – just as they were for the Trump tape

More Videos 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Pause 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 2:11 Sen. McCaskill cites Kansas' tax 'experiment' in attacking Trump tax plan 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. In several incidents, women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons only to have Weinstein proposition them. Several Hollywood heavyweights have now spoken out about the allegations. Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. In several incidents, women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons only to have Weinstein proposition them. Several Hollywood heavyweights have now spoken out about the allegations. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. In several incidents, women reported to a hotel for what they thought were work reasons only to have Weinstein proposition them. Several Hollywood heavyweights have now spoken out about the allegations. Meta Viers McClatchy